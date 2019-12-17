BCCI Ethics Officer Calls ex-CAC For Meeting in Conflict of Interest Case
BCCI ethics officer DK Jain has asked Kapil Dev and Anshuman Gaekwad to appear in Mumbai later this month to explain conflict of interest allegations against them even though they have already resigned from the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).
