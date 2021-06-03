BCCI Ethics Officer Finds TNCA President Rupa Gurunath Guilty of Conflict of Interest

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Ethics Officer Justice DK Jain has found Tamil Nadu Cricket Association President Rupa Gurunath guilty of conflict of interest. Jain upheld a complaint made against Rupa Gurunath by Sanjeev Gupta, which alleged that she was simultaneously holding more than one position contrary to the rules and regulations of BCCI.

Apart from being the president of TNCA, Rupa Gurunath also holds the post of full-time director in India Cements Ltd (ICL), and the post of director in seven other companies that are subsidiary to ICL, according to the complaint.

The complaint alleged that Rupa Gurunath has an indirect relationship with directors of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited (CSKCL).

After investigating the case, Jain said in his report, a copy of which is with Cricketnext: “All these facts go on to show that a circuitous web of entities, including CSKCL has been created under the umbrella of ICL. The management and governance of all such entities directly or indirectly lies in the hands of the board of ICL, notwithstanding the defence pleaded that ICL has no stake in CSKCL. In the given factual scenario, it can be safely inferred that the respondent (Rupa Gurunath), in her capacity as the whole time director and promoter of ICL, has close associations with the trustees of IC Shareholders Trust and the Directors of CSKCL, which has a franchise agreement with the BCCI.

This is one of the recognised forms of conflict of interest.”

Rupa Gurunath, daughter of former BCCI chief N Srinivasan, was in 2019 elected unopposed as president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), making her the first woman to head a state unit of the Indian Board.

Rupa is the wife of Gurunath Meiyappan, who is serving a life ban for his involvement in the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing scandal.

Rupa was elected at the TNCA’s 87th Annual General Meeting.

