BCCI Ethics Officer Serves Notice to TNCA President Rupa Gurunath on 'Alleged Conflict of Interest'

The BCCI ethics officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain has sent a notice to TNCA president Rupa Gurunath, on alleged ‘conflict of interest’. According to a report in Indian Express, it is learnt that the notice was served after a complaint filed by MPCA life member Sanjeev Gupta. Gurunath has been given a December 24 deadline to file her response.

Rupa, daughter of former BCCI president N Srinivasan, is the first woman to head a state cricket association. In the complaint, Gupta has alleged that Gurunath, apart from being the TNCA president, is also a director in India Cements Limited -- the company that owns IPL team Chennai Super Kings.

The notice states, “Take notice that a complaint has been received by the Ethics Officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India under Article 39 of the Rules and Regulations of the BCCI, regarding certain acts, allegedly constituting as ‘conflict of interest’ on your part.”

The notice added: “You may file your written response to the accompanying Complaint, supported by duly executed affidavit, on or before 24th December 2020, with the Office of the Ethics Officer, BCCI, Mumbai for further proceedings in the matter."

CSK has Strongest fan base

Media consulting firm Ormax Media has released the findings of its study on ‘IPL Franchise Fans’, based on a research conducted among 3,200 urban respondents across 23 states in India. The data was collected through the course of the eight weeks of IPL 2020. The study pegs the number of fans across the eight IPL franchises at 86.0 Million (8.6 Cr). The study defines a franchise fan as someone who has a clear favourite team, is emotionally connected with it, watches its matches from start to finish, and discusses the team and its players online or offline.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) emerges as the strongest franchise, with 26.8 Million fans, closely followed by season winners Mumbai Indians (MI) at 24.8 Million fans. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ranks third, with 13.3 Million fans. Between them, these three franchises account for 75% of the total fan base, while the remaining five contribute to the balance 25%.

64% (55 Million) of the total franchise fans are males, while the balance 36% (31 Million) are females. CSK & RCB have the most gender-balanced fan base, with the proportion of female fans being the highest at 40% each. Nationwide popularity of their star players (MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli respectively) contributes to their stronger female fan base. Mumbai Indians leads Chennai Super Kings by a slender margin when it comes to the male fan base, but the latter takes the overall no. 1 position because of its stronger female following.