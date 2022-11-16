BCCI Eyeing Major Role For MS Dhoni in India's T20I Set-up: Report

A semifinal appearance in a T20 world cup might be termed as a fairly decent performance but the manner in which India were knocked out (a 10-wicket thrashing from England) that extended their ICC trophy drought to nine years demands a major shakeup, both in the squad and coaching set-up.

And if reports are to be believed, MS Dhoni, a two-time world cup winning captain, could end up playing a vital role in India’s T20I revolution.

As per The Telegraph, the BCCI is mulling over how to utilise Dhoni’s expertise and acumen. The former India captain could be asked to work with the T20I squad alongside current head coach Rahul Dravid.

Dhoni, who captains Chennai Super Kings, is expected to retire after IPL 2023 and he might join Team India’s backroom staff even as calls for different coaches for red-ball and white-ball teams continue to rise.

If the plan materialises, this won’t be Dhoni’s first stint with the national team as he was asked to join the coaching staff for the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE but in an interim capacity.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya will lead a new-look T20I squad for the New Zealand tour as several senior members who were part of the world cup have been rested from the tour.

The legendary Anil Kumble has advocated for separate teams and investing in allrounders. “Definitely, you need separate teams. You need, certainly, T20 specialists. I think what this English team has shown, and even the last (T20) World Cup champions Australia have shown, is that you need to invest in a lot of all-rounders. Look at the batting order,” Kumble told ESPNcricinfo.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has asked BCCI to look at how England started their white-ball revamp.

“How are England going about their business? What do they do? If I was in charge of Australia I would be all over Mike Hussey, who was specialist batting coach with England at this tournament and asking what they do behind the scenes. If I was running Indian cricket I would swallow my pride and look at England for inspiration," Vaughan, a former England captain, wrote in The Telegraph.

