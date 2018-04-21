BCCI Forms Panel to Deal With Sexual Harassment Cases

Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
PTI | Updated: April 21, 2018, 4:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The BCCI on Friday formed a four-member internal Complaints Committee for prevention of sexual harassment against women at workplace.

The BCCI has constituted the committee in line with Sexual Harrassment against Women at Workplace Act 2013 (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal), which states that any company should have an internal Committee that deals with any atrocities towards women.

The committee will be headed by BCCI employee Karina Kripalani with GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim, Rupawati Rao as other members. The external member of the committee will be Veena Gowda.

The tenure of the members will be one year.

"This is a welcome move. It should have happened much earlier. We have a robust women's cricket system in place along with a lot of female employees," a senior BCCI official said.

