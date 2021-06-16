BCCI Forms Sub-committee to Look Into Functioning of JKCA; Former CSK Player Included

In compliance with a judgment dated 23rd March 2021, passed by the Division Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir at Srinagar, the BCCI had formed a committee to look after the operations of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). The committee comprises of Sourav Ganguly, President BCCI, Jay Shah (Secretary, BCCI), Arun Dhumal (Treasurer, BCCI) and Rajeev Shukla (Vice-President, BCCI).

According to the latest BCCI release, a sub-committee has also been formed, comprising the likes of Brig. Anil Gupta, Mithun Manhas and Sunil Sethi. The Sub-Committee will look into day to day functioning of JKCA and shall at all times work under the supervision and control of the Committee.

Meanwhile, Manhas had been a successful batsman for Delhi for many years and also participated in the IPL for a few seasons. In 55 matches he went on to score 514 runs. In his career for Delhi, in the 157 matches played, he scored over 9000 runs, at an average above 45.

Apart from that, India fielding two different squads in different locations due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic can become a norm as it allows more bilateral cricket and some respite to all-format players from bio-bubble fatigue, said Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal on Wednesday.

“It is a definite possibility that India could play another limited overs tour with a younger squad while the main team players are playing elsewhere or need a break. The COVID-19 related restrictions also need to be factored in," Dhumal told PTI.

“It (two India squads) also shows the solid bench strength of the Indian team and gives us an opportunity to organise more bilateral cricket and help other boards which are facing financial challenges amid the pandemic.

“It is imperative to come up with new ideas to deal with the loss of bilateral cricket that has happened over the last 18 months," he said.

