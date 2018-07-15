BCCI Forms ‘Task Force’ For Development of Cricket in North-East

"We'd have a meeting on the North-East states issue. It's one thing to tell them that you'll play all the tournaments. You've to also find out what are the resources available there in terms of infrastructure. They've just one ground - how will five-six age group teams practice or hold selection trials on the same ground? That support the BCCI has to give them," a Board official told TOI.
"The BCCI has thus formed a task force to develop cricket in the North East. It includes BCCI GM cricket operations, Saba Karim, former Board game development manager Ratnakar Shetty, AGM (Cricket Operations) KVP Rao, Ashish Bhowmik, who's the North East (chief) curator and former Bengal player Saradindu Mukherjee," he revealed.
For the upcoming domestic season, one team among Bihar and the North-Eastern sides, some of whom will be having their maiden campaign, will be provided with a slot in the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals.
The Board has grouped together the bottom nine teams, including Bihar and the North-East sides, in the Plate Group. In addition to qualifying for the Ranji quarter-finals the top team from this group will also be promoted to Elite Group C next year.
The inclusion of Bihar and the North-East states will take the total number of participants in this year’s Ranji Trophy to 37.
The current GM of cricket operations and former wicket-keeper Saba Karim has split the top 18 teams in two groups, Elite Group A and Elite Group B for next season. The bottom placed team from these groups combined will be relegated to Elite Group C for the 2019-20 season. The bottom placed team from Elite Group C will be moved down to the Plate Group.
For the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the domestic T20 competition, each group will consist of five teams. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super League. The 10 Super League teams will then be split equally into two groups, and will play against each other once.
First Published: July 15, 2018, 1:29 PM IST