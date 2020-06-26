BCCI GM Cricketing Operations Saba Karim's Role Under Scanner in Times of Coronavirus
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) just like any other sporting body around the world has been hurt by the economic hurdles that has accompanied the coronavirus pandemic. And GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim's position is under the scanner as there is a thought that he isn't bringing too much to the table.
