New Delhi: Sports Secretary Radheshyam Jhulaniya on Friday said that the Indian cricket board has agreed to come under the ambit of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), ending years of defiance.
Jhulaniya, who met BCCI CEO Rahul Johri here on Friday, said the Board has given in writing that it would adhere to the anti-doping policy of NADA.
"All cricketers will now be tested by NADA," Jhulaniya told PTI.
"The BCCI raised three issues before us about the quality of the dope testing kits, competence of pathologists and sample collection.
"We assured them that whatever facilities they want, we will provide but there will be some charge for it. BCCI is no different from others," he added.
The BCCI had been vehemently opposed to signing up with NADA, claiming that it is an autonomous body, not a National Sports Federation and does not rely on government funding.
However, the sports ministry has also been steadfast in maintaining that it had to come under the NADA ambit.
It recently held back clearances for the tours by South Africa A and women's teams and it was speculated that this was done to pressurise BCCI into accepting anti-doping norms.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Indian Cricketers to Now be Dope Tested by NADA after BCCI Finally Relents
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | July 24, 2019, 9:26 AM IST
BCCI Formally Recognises Indian Cricketers' Association
Cricketnext Staff | July 19, 2019, 7:32 PM IST
BCCI to Wait Until October Before Taking Call on Home Series vs Zimbabwe
Devadyuti Das | July 18, 2019, 7:29 AM IST
BCCI to Introduce ‘Limited’ DRS in Ranji Trophy Knockouts
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 11 Aug, 2019
IND v WIPort of Spain
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
NZ v SLGalle
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
AUS v ENGLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
PNG v OMALord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings