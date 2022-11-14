'BCCI Has Money, Can Send 50-100 People With the Squad. But is it Really Helping?': India Legend's Big Remark

India’s exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 has put the entire team management under scrutiny. On Thursday, Rohit Sharma & Co suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat at the hands of England, crashing out the showpiece event Down Under. The Men in Blue failed to defend a 168-run total at the Adelaide Oval as none of the Indian bowlers managed to dismantle the duo of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales.

After India’s horrific campaign at the T20 World Cup 2021, a new management took charge and experimented with a bunch of youngsters. It was said that every possible combination was being tried out before locking the final 15 for the world championship in Australia. However, the year-long experimentations didn’t yield positive results and instead, brought the selection process under the scanner.

ALSO READ | IPL Transfers: Shardul Thakur Leaves Delhi Capitals, Joins Kolkata Knight Riders

Former India batting great Sunil Gavaskar has now raised a question about India’s support staff which has too many people working at a time but is not able to bring the best out of the players.

“In 1983 World Cup, we had one manager. Same in 1985. When the team won in 2011, there weren’t many people as well. I’m surprised the number of support staff is higher than the team members. Players get confused about whom to listen to,” Gavaskar told Aaj Tak.

“Mujhe samajh nahi aata ki jab aapke paas Rahul Dravid jaise duniya ke mahaan ballebaaz hain, tab aapko aur ek batting coach ki kya zarurat hai? (I don’t understand, when you have such a legendary batter like Rahul Dravid, why do you need a batting coach?). Dravid says something, and Vikram Rathour says something else, and that leads to confusion. We need to understand how many members we need in the support staff),” he added.

ALSO READ | Sam Billings Pulls Out of IPL to Focus on ‘Longer Format Cricket’

Gavaskar further highlighted that the BCCI has no shortage of money and can even send a squad of 100 people on overseas assignments. He added that the decision-makers need to realise if the number is helping the team.

“I know BCCI has money, they can even send 50-100 people with the squad. But is it really helping the team,” Gavaskar concluded.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here