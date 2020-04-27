BCCI Has No Back-up Plans for 2020-21 Domestic Season Yet: Saba Karim
The IPL has been postponed indefinitely and there is a possibility that it might be held in September when the domestic season is also underway. So far, no other cricketing activity has happened in India at the time of IPL.
