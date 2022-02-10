BCCI in Look for a New Selector After Abey Kuruvilla's Term Comes to an Abrupt End

The Board of control of Cricket in India (BCCI) received a body blow after West Zone selector and former India pacer Abey Kuruvilla’s term came to an early end. According to The Indian Express, the 53-year-old had to leave his post after completing a tenure of five years in any cricket committee.

It was reported that, as per BCCI’s new constitution, no individual can serve for more than five years in any cricket committee. Kuruvilla, who was picked as the West Zone selector in the senior selection committee, in December 2020. He was previously the chairman of the junior selection committee and had completed his term of four years. Combining both these stints, Kuruvilla has completed five years in the selection committee.

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI, Talking Points: KL Rahul's Brain Fade Moment; Opener Pant Fails to Impress The Indian Express further reports that the BCCI office-bearers weren’t aware of this rule. They became aware only after a complaint was filed by former Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association member Sanjeev Gupta in last month. The senior selection committee is now left with just four members – Chetan Sharma, Sunil Joshi, Harvinder Singh and Debasis Mohanty – and the cricket board will now seek applications for the vacated post. “His term in cricket committee got over. So, BCCI will seek applications from candidates and the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will conduct interviews going ahead,” a Board official told The Indian Express. ALSO READ | IND vs WI, 2nd ODI, Talking Points: KL Rahul’s Brain Fade Moment; Opener Pant Fails to Impress It is also being reported that Kuruvilla may be handed over a new responsibility. The post of General Manager (game development) was left vacant Dhiraj Malhotra resigned last month. Malhotra was appointed by the BCCI in February last year, replacing former India player and selector Saba Karim.

