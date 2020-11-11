BCCI Plans to Introduce Ninth Team for IPL 2021, Full Auction on Cards Too - Report

As the IPL 2020 came to an end and Mumbai Indians lifted the trophy for the fifth time, the BCCI has already begun the preparations for the next edition of the tournament, according to a report in the Hindu. Also, in all likelihood, the board is likely to conduct a full auction before the next year's tournament gets underway.

As the IPL 2020 came to an end and Mumbai Indians lifted the trophy for the fifth time, the BCCI has already begun the preparations for the next edition of the tournament, according to a report in the Hindu. Also, in all likelihood, the board is likely to conduct a full auction before the next year's tournament gets underway.

IPL ORANGE CAP | IPL PURPLE CAP

The report further states that the BCCI officials might already be in touch with the franchises for the same. According to a well-placed source in the BCCI, there are also plans for the big auction, keeping in mind their plan to introduce a ninth team for the next season. The move might be to strike financial balance after the pandemic hit.

In all likelihood, a corporate giant will go all out to bag the franchise based in Ahemdabad. Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly had stated that the discussions for the IPL 2021 will take place in due course.

As far as the IPL final is concerned, Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final at Dubai on Tuesday (November 10), becoming the first side to win the tournament an unprecedented five times in the process. Set 157 to win, MI got the required runs with 8 balls to spare thanks to a half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma as well as decent knocks from Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan.

ALSO READ - MI vs DC IPL Final: 'Indians Beating Ponting in a Final After Batting Second' - Social Media Game on Point as Mumbai Indians claim 5th IPL Title

It was Rohit who led from the front with a 51-ball 68 as MI chased down the target in 18.4 overs, after Trent Boult (3/30) had reduced the Capitals to 22 for three with an excellent display of fast bowling.