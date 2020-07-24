Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS TALLINN, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

2ND INN

Eesti Tigers

72/5 (10.0)

Eesti Tigers
v/s
Tallinn United
Tallinn United*

51/0 (4.2)

Tallinn United need 22 runs in 34 balls at 3.88 rpo
Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

258/4 (85.4)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Live

ECS TALLINN, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

1ST INN

Tartu Vikings *

0/0 (0.0)

Tartu Vikings
v/s
Tallinn Rising Stars
Tallinn Rising Stars

Tartu Vikings elected to bat
Innings Break

ECN AUSTRIAN T10, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

1ST INN

Vienna CC *

129/4 (10.0)

Vienna CC
v/s
Bangladesh CC Austria
Bangladesh CC Austria

Bangladesh CC Austria elected to field

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

BCCI Invites Application for GM Game Development Following Saba Karim's Resignation

As per the BCCI website, GM Game Development will be responsible for determining and monitoring "the match playing regulations, standards of venues, including pitches and outfields" besides "administration of the Domestic Tours Program".

PTI |July 24, 2020, 8:25 PM IST
BCCI Invites Application for GM Game Development Following Saba Karim's Resignation

The BCCI has invited job applications for the post of General Manager - Game Development - following Saba Karim's resignation as overall in-charge of cricket operations. Karim was asked to resign earlier this month, days after CEO Rahul Johri's long-tendered resignation was accepted. The application deadline is August 7.

The Game Development chief post was last held by Ratnakar Shetty, who retired in March 2018. Karim, a former India player, was appointed as GM Cricket Operations in December 2017. He was in charge of domestic and women's cricket.

As per the BCCI website, GM Game Development will be responsible for determining and monitoring "the match playing regulations, standards of venues, including pitches and outfields" besides "administration of the Domestic Tours Program".

bcciBCCI GMRahul JohriSaba Karim

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more