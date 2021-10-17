BCCI Invites Application for the Post of Head Coach, Deadline October 26

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for several posts of the senior men’s cricket team which includes the posts of Head Coach, Batting Coach, Bowling Coach, Fielding Coach and Head Sports Science for NCA. The deadline for the post of head coach is October 26. While the deadline for the post of batting, bowling and fielding coach is November 3.

The Indian team will be playing under a new coaching setup after the T20 World Cup when Ravi Shastri led support staff leaves. There are talks that Rahul Dravid will replace him. There is still no confirmation who will be assigned to the post of batting, bowling and fielding coach. Currently, Bharat Arun is the bowling coach, R Sridhar the fielding coach. Sanjay Bangar, who is now with RCB, was the batting coach of the Indian team. He was succeeded by Vikram Rathour.

The T20 World Cup is the last assignment for Shastri who took up the role twice, once in 2014 and then in 2017. His elevation to the post came on the back of a public spat between captain Virat Kohli and then head coach Anil Kumble. There were reports that CAC member and now BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was against Shastri taking up the role.

Dravid Favourite to Take Over From Shastri: Report

BCCI has reportedly convinced batting legend Rahul Dravid to apply for the head coach’s job when the position becomes available after incumbent Ravi Shastri vacates the post having decided to step down post ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Dravid was invited to the UAE by the BCCI during the business end of IPL 2021 which concluded this Friday with Chennai Super Kings winning the title. Dravid, among with several other board officials, was in Dubai. “It is only an assumption that Paras will get the job. As Dravid has been comfortable working with him, his name has been taken but he will have to apply for the role as well and will have to go through the same process," Cricbuzz quoted a source as saying.

