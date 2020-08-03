Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

BCCI Invites Bids for Kit Sponsor and Official Merchandising Partner Rights

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited bids for the team kit sponsor and official merchandising partner rights through a tender process.

IANS |August 3, 2020, 2:05 PM IST
Under the Invitation to Tender (ITT), the winning bidder will be granted the right to be the kit sponsor and/or the official merchandising partner and various other associated rights (as defined in the ITT), said BCCI in a media release.

The terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids including eligibility requirements and performance obligations are contained in the ITT which have been made available from Monday on receipt of payment of the tender fee of Rs one lakh. The ITT will remain for purchase till August 26.

"The BCCI reserves the right at its discretion to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage without providing any reason. Merely buying the ITT does not entitle the purchaser to bid, but to bid the purchaser must buy the ITT in the name of the person/entity desiring to bid," stated the release.

Interested parties can email at marketing@bcci.tv in order to get further details for purchasing the ITT.

