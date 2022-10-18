'BCCI is in Great Hands': Sourav Ganguly Wishes 'All the Luck' to New BCCI President Roger Binny

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday attended the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) for one last time where he handed over the responsibility of the board to newly-appointed president Roger Binny. The 1983 World Cup hero took over as the 36th chief of the Indian cricket board.

Binny was elected unopposed alongside Jay Shah, who was re-elected as the secretary for a second successive term. The other office bearers who were elected unopposed included treasurer Ashish Shelar, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and joint secretary Devjit Saikia. Binny, who played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs for India, takes charge ahead of the ODI World Cup in India next year.

After the conclusion of the meeting, Ganguly spoke to the media and conveyed his best wishes to Binny.

“I wish Roger (Binny) all the best. The new group will take this forward. BCCI is in great hands. Indian cricket is strong so I wish them all the luck,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, there was no discussion on the chairmanship of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The next ICC chairman will be elected during the board meeting in Melbourne next month.

“As far as India’s representative to the ICC is concerned, it will be decided by the office-bearers. There was no discussion on the ICC chairmanship. Only matters on the agenda were discussed,” a state unit official quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

It is unlikely that the BCCI will nominate its own candidate for the ICC chairman’s position, with the October 20 nomination deadline approaching.

Outgoing treasurer Arun Dhumal was elected in the IPL governing council alongside Avishek Dalmiya. Dhumal has become the new IPL chairman, replacing Brijesh Patel.

“The members of the General Body appreciated the efforts of the outgoing office bearers, IPL Governing Council Chairman and members, and Councillors for the work undertaken in their term,” said the BCCI in a statement.

MKJ Majumdar was elected in the BCCI Apex Council as the representative of the General Body.

