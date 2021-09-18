BCCI Issues Guidelines for Domestic Teams: 'Avoid Public Transport, Limit Squad Size to Thirty'

The BCCI has issued new guidelines for state teams as domestic cricket gets set for a restart in the country following a covid-induced gap of more than a year. The teams will have to limit their squad size to thirty(20 players and 10 support staff). They are also asked to avoid public transport; keeping a physician was also recommended, according to a report in website ‘Cricbuzz’.

“Each team is encouraged to have a team physician to manage COVID related issues," an elaborate BCCI advisory said, adding, “Use of public transport viz. share rides (Uber, Ola, etc), trains, local bus network, etc is strictly prohibited during the tournament."

The BCCI also made it clear that the playing XI will be eligible for 100 percent match fees, while the reserves will be entitled to 50 percent. The domestic season begins late this year and goes on until April.

“"20 players will be eligible for Match fee (Playing XI will be eligible for 100 per cent while the remaining 9 will be entitled for 50 per cent). In case where a Team India cricketer is deputed by the BCCI to participate in domestic cricket, he or she will be eligible for match fee over and above the 20 players based on Playing XI and non-Playing XI status in the matches."

Teams will have to undergo quarantine for six days on arrival in a city before they are allowed to enter bio-bubble. “All players and support staff must quarantine in their respective hotel rooms for 6 days after arrival at the hotel. Upon arrival and before commencing any training activities, all players and team support staff who will be included in the Bio-Secure Environment will be subjected to the below mentioned COVID-19 RT-PCR testing plan. A nasopharyngeal swab will be taken for testing. Test reports are available within 12-24 hours after sample collection," the advisory states.

“Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 must isolate for 10 days and seek advice of local health authorities. During their 10-day isolation period, the individual must repeat the RT-PCR tests, at least 24 hours apart, on Day 9 and Day 10 from the day the first RT-PCR test was conducted. Provided the individual is without any symptoms associated with COVID-19 for more than 24 hours, has not taken any medications in the previous 24 hours and both test reports are negative, they may be allowed to join their team."

