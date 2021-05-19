BCCI Keen on Hosting T20 World Cup in India; Five-Test Series v Eng Could Be Tweaked for IPL: Report

The IPL 2021 has been suspended due to COVID-19 cases within bio bubbles, but the BCCI is keen on hosting the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled for October-November in India, according to a report in Times of India. The board will discuss the possibilities of the same when they meet at the Special General Meeting on May 29.

Ever since the IPL was suspended, there have been speculations that the World Cup will be moved out of the country. The severity of the second wave and possibility of a third wave in India meant United Arab Emirates became the likely venue, with the BCCI hosting the tournament. However, the report said BCCI have decided to position India as the host country even if it means holding the entire tournament in two-three venues. As is the case now, UAE will remain the back up venue.

The report added that the BCCI is keen on completing the IPL 2021. There are 31 matches remaining in the tournament, and the board is trying how to fit in a window amid a packed international calendar.

While the UAE hosted the IPL in 2020, the United Kingdom is BCCI’s top choice for the rescheduled tournament this year. The English counties have expressed interest in hosting the tournament. The report quoted sources as saying even Sri Lanka was a potential back up venue for the 2021 IPL.

Interestingly, the report quotes sources in the know as saying the BCCI and England and Wales Cricket Board are even in discussions to tweak their five-Test series to make space for the IPL.

“BCCI and the ECB are in discussions to tweak the five-Test series. Details of those discussions aren’t public yet. But in whichever manner the ECB agrees to tweak the Test series, they will want the IPL in England because the counties can earn from it. There’ll be a good chance of a quid pro quo’.”

India and England, who played four Tests in India earlier this year, are set for a five-Test series with the first game scheduled in Nottingham on August 4. The last Test is slated to begin on September 10 in Manchester.

