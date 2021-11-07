BCCI Keen to Appoint VVS Laxman as NCA Director: Reports

Following the appointment of Rahul Dravid as India’s head coach, the question looms over the next director of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. The former India captain has done a commendable job at the NCA and now the Indian cricket wants someone of his stature to take over.

As reported by news agency ANI, former India batting stalwart VVS Laxman is the frontrunner to take the job. It has also been learned that not only BCCI president Sourav Ganguly but secretary Jay Shah and other senior officials want the former cricketer to take up the NCA role.

“Sourav and Jay both would love to have Laxman take up the NCA role. But yes, the final call obviously lies with the former India cricketer as he has a young family also. He is undoubtedly a front runner for the role and not to forget how he has been known to share a special bond with now coach Dravid. It will be the perfect combination to have those two work together towards taking Indian cricket forward. Nothing like having former cricketers coming on board to help produce the next generation of stars,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by the ANI.

Dravid will begin his tenure as India’s chief coach from the upcoming home series against New Zealand which begins from November 17. It will be interesting to see if Laxman agrees to join hands with him and rekindle the partnership that saw India win many Test matches.

Commenting on his appointment as head coach, Dravid has already mentioned how he is looking forward to building on the base that has been created by current coach Ravi Shastri.

“It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team and I am really looking forward to this role. Under Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward. Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential,” he said.

