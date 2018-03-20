BCCI Letter Confirms Shami Was in Dubai for Two Days in February

“We have received a letter from BCCI which shows that Mohammed Shami was in Dubai on 17th and 18th February. We are investigating the other things related to it,” said Joint CP (crime) Praveen Tripathy.
In February, the Indian team was busy playing limited-overs cricket against South Africa, and Shami was not part of the squad. The police is yet to find out if the trip to Dubai was sponsored by BCCI, or was a personal tour. Also Kolkata police is in Uttar Pradesh to probe the case.
“Our team couldn’t meet Shami’s family there. However, his wife Hasin Jahan had alleged that she was given sleeping pills and the family had tried to kill her. Police officials are trying to get in touch with the doctor who apparently treated her to know the truth,” said an official.
Earlier on Monday, Pakistani woman Alishba had admitted meeting the pacer in Dubai, but refuted any monetary dealings with him, as claimed by his wife Hasin Jahan.
"Yes, I met him. I am a frequent flyer to Dubai because my sister stays in Sharjah. As a person, I really like Shami. As any fan that has idolised a celebrity, they always dream of meeting their idol. I had the desire to meet him (Shami) like any other fan would want to, which I don't think is a big deal," Alishba had said.
First Published: March 20, 2018, 9:07 AM IST