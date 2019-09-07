The BCCI have decided to lift the ban imposed on Rajasthan Cricket Association since 2014. This means that RCA will soon have general elections.
According to a report in News18 Hindi, RCA will hold the elections according to the guidelines of the Supreme Court before September 28.
RCA’s new constitution was also approved by the BCCI as it was in line with the Lodha guidelines. Though BCCI is yet to formally convey the decision to RCA, but president Dr. C.P Joshi was confident that all the formalities will be completed soon.
He asked the stakeholders of Rajasthan cricket to work together for the progress of the sport in the state.
RCA was banned in 2014 after they elected Lalit Modi as the president. Modi is currently serving a ban after he was accused of violating FEMA laws, corruption in IPL and money laundering. Rajasthan also missed out on IPL games and it was only last year that the pink city of Jaipur saw matches being hosted.
RCA will also get its due amount from the BCCI, which is estimated to be somewhere around 250 crore.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
BCCI Lifts Ban on Rajasthan Cricket Association
According to a report in News18 Hindi, RCA will hold the elections according to the guidelines of the Supreme Court before September 28.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings