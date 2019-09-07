Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

497/8 (126.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

301 (107.0)

Australia lead by 271 runs, MIN. 39.3 Overs Left Today
Stumps

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

342 (117.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

205 (70.5)

Afghanistan lead by 374 runs

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

BCCI Lifts Ban on Rajasthan Cricket Association

According to a report in News18 Hindi, RCA will hold the elections according to the guidelines of the Supreme Court before September 28.

Cricketnext Staff |September 7, 2019, 8:39 PM IST
BCCI Lifts Ban on Rajasthan Cricket Association

The BCCI have decided to lift the ban imposed on Rajasthan Cricket Association since 2014. This means that RCA will soon have general elections.

According to a report in News18 Hindi, RCA will hold the elections according to the guidelines of the Supreme Court before September 28.

RCA’s new constitution was also approved by the BCCI as it was in line with the Lodha guidelines. Though BCCI is yet to formally convey the decision to RCA, but president Dr. C.P Joshi was confident that all the formalities will be completed soon.

He asked the stakeholders of Rajasthan cricket to work together for the progress of the sport in the state.

RCA was banned in 2014 after they elected Lalit Modi as the president. Modi is currently serving a ban after he was accused of violating FEMA laws, corruption in IPL and money laundering. Rajasthan also missed out on IPL games and it was only last year that the pink city of Jaipur saw matches being hosted.

RCA will also get its due amount from the BCCI, which is estimated to be somewhere around 250 crore.

bcciRajasthan Cricket Association

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...