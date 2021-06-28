BCCI Likely to Announce Schedule For Second Phase of IPL 2021 in UAE

Due to the spike in cases of Covid-19 in the second wave of the pandemic, the IPL-2021 was postponed midway only after 29 matches. The second phase will now take place outside of India. The BCCI is expected to reveal the league’s schedule on Monday, according to media reports.

One of the most anticipated and famous T20 leagues had to be postponed in the middle because of Covid-19. The remaining matches will now be played in the United Arab Emirates. Players from some teams were infected with the coronavirus during the first phase of the tournament, which was therefore postponed as a precaution.

The 14th season of this league has already seen 29 matches, with the remaining fixtures taking place outside of India. It will be interesting to observe if the BCCI’s plan includes a conflict with the T20 World Cup. It was previously announced that the rest of the league matches will begin on September 19 and the final will be held on October 15, but it is to be seen if any modifications will be made.

The BCCI is in regular contact with the UAE government in order to organize the richest cricket league in the world. The board also wants the players from England who are competing in the series to be immediately included in the bio-bubble. The reasoning for this is that the players who will be competing in the series in England will already be part of a large bio-bubble.

According to Cricinfo, the T20 World Cup could be held in the UAE and Oman. The report further said that the competition will begin on October 17 and end on November 14 with the final match.

