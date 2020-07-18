Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

469/9 (162.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

287 (99.0)

West Indies need 179 runs to win, MIN. 43.0 Overs Left Today
Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 July, 2020

1ST INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC *

111/4 (9.0)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Cyprus Moufflons CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

BCCI Likely Appeal As Court Orders to Pay Now Defunct Deccan Chargers Rs 4800 Cr

After a major boost when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) won a legal battle against World Sports Group (WSG), it has suffered a blow as Bombay High Court appointed arbitrator passed an award in favour of now defunct IPL side Deccan Chargers which may see the Indian board having to shell out Rs 4800 crore to Deccan Chronicle Holdings (DCHL).

IANS |July 18, 2020, 9:00 AM IST
BCCI Likely Appeal As Court Orders to Pay Now Defunct Deccan Chargers Rs 4800 Cr

New Delhi: After a major boost when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) won a legal battle against World Sports Group (WSG), it has suffered a blow as Bombay High Court appointed arbitrator passed an award in favour of now defunct IPL side Deccan Chargers which may see the Indian board having to shell out Rs 4800 crore to Deccan Chronicle Holdings (DCHL).

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that the turn of events was surprising, but a final decision will be made only after going through the complete order. An appeal though is on the cards from the board against the award.

ALSO READ | BCCI Apex Council Meeting: IPL 2020 Likely in UAE; Dubai, Among Options for India's Training Camp

"To be honest it has come as a surprise and it would be fascinating to see what the Ld. Arbitrator has relied upon and one can only make a proper assessment only upon reading the order but you can be sure that the BCCI would go in appeal against this award since it does have a very good case," he pointed.

The IPL Governing Council had terminated DC in 2012 and the Hyderabad franchise had challenged the ‘illegal termination'.

To go back to the case, Deccan Chargers had approached the Bombay HC and with an eye on the IPL franchise agreement, the process of arbitration started with Justice (retd) C.K. Thakar as the sole abitrator. DCHL had claimed damages of Rs 6046 crore plus interest and charges as per reports.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly in Home Quarantine After Reports of Elder Brother Testing Positive for COVID-19 Surface Again

The BCCI had obviously brought in it's own reasoning to the whole decision behind the termination and made its own claim.

Earlier, in a majority decision, an Arbitral Tribunal consisting of Supreme Court Justices (Retd) Sujatha Manohar, Mukunthakam Sharma and S.S. Nijjar have upheld the termination of the media rights agreement for overseas territories with World Sports Group (WSG) by the BCCI on June 28, 2010.

The BCCI had accused the then chairman of its IPL Governing Council Lalit Modi of committing fraud on BCCI in collusion with WSG officials to the tune of Rs 425 crore.

In a complete vindication of the hard stand taken by the BCCI office bearers including N. Srinivasan then Secretary, the Arbitral award has allowed the BCCI to appropriate the amounts lying in escrow pending the arbitration. This sum is to the tune of over Rs 800 crore.

P. Raghu Raman Senior Counsel who represented the BCCI said: "Now that a binding arbitration award has clearly pointed out the fraudulent conduct of Lalit Modi and others from WSG group, the police complaint given by BCCI to prosecute these persons at least at this stage should be acted upon."

bcciDeccan Chargersiplipl 2020

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more