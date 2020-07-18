BCCI Likely Appeal As Court Orders to Pay Now Defunct Deccan Chargers Rs 4800 Cr
After a major boost when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) won a legal battle against World Sports Group (WSG), it has suffered a blow as Bombay High Court appointed arbitrator passed an award in favour of now defunct IPL side Deccan Chargers which may see the Indian board having to shell out Rs 4800 crore to Deccan Chronicle Holdings (DCHL).
