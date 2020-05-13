BCCI Likely to Recommend Shikha & Deepti's Name for Arjuna Awards
Team Indias journey to the final of the Womens World T20 in March in Australia was on the back of some quality performances by the whole team. But a few players who stood out were Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey and Deepti Sharma. And Shikha and Deeptis names have been suggested by BCCIs Cricket Operations team for this years Arjuna Awards.
