BCCI Media Rights: Star India Wins E-Auction With 6138.1 Crore Bid, Completes Indian Cricket Broadcast Monopoly

In a first of it's kind E-action, Star India came on top against heavyweights like Sony and Jio after their bid of Rs 6138.1 Cr bagged them the prized broadcasting rights. The bidding process has ensured another huge windfall for the the BCCI as previously, Star paid Rs 3851 crore for the rights to broadcast India's home matches from 2012-2018.
BCCI acting treasurer Anirudh Chaudhury took to Twitter and his post read: "Congratulations @StarSportsIndia on bagging the BCCI Media Rights @ 6138.1 crores at an average of 60.1 crore per game."
Congratulations @StarSportsIndia on bagging the BCCI Media Rights @ 6138.1 crores at an average of 60.1 crore per game.— Anirudh Chaudhry (@AnirudhChaudhry) April 5, 2018
Star India had earlier acquired the rights to host the Indian Premier League for a huge sum of Rs 16,347.5 Crores for next five years as well, and now, they have also bagged the rights for all Indian matches for the same duration. As far as the BCCI is concerned, they will be richer by Rs 60.1 Cr per match.
Cricketnext had broken this story first, as a BCCI official had earlier said that per-match pay should be in the range of Rs 55-60 crore when the auction will finally come to an end.
“It is very difficult to pick an exact figure as this is the first time that we are having an e-auction and everyone is trying to understand how the whole process works. But yes, it should end at something around Rs 55-60 crore per match,” the official had said.
Initially six companies, including Facebook and Google, entered the fray to bid for international and domestic matches in India from April 15 2018 to March 31 2023.
Six companies, including Facebook and Google, initially entered the fray to bid for 102 matches in India from June, 2018 to March, 2023. But following scrutiny, on Star India Private Ltd, Reliance Industries Limited, and Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited were found eligible to submit online financial bids.
Star now have the broadcast monopoly over its rivals as they now have the rights to cricket in India, IPL and also the ICC tournaments. Moreover, they also hold the rights for the games played in New Zealand and the Indian team are scheduled to play there in January-February 2019.
Also Watch
-
Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail
First Published: April 5, 2018, 4:20 PM IST