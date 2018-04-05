Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
BCCI Media Rights: Star India Wins E-Auction With 6138.1 Crore Bid, Completes Indian Cricket Broadcast Monopoly

Baidurjo Bhose |Cricketnext | Updated: April 5, 2018, 5:05 PM IST
Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket with teammates in Visakhapatnam. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Star India has bagged the Board of Control for Cricket in Indian (BCCI) media rights for television and digital rights for the Indian cricket team and domestic championships from 2018 to 2023 on Thursday, after an intense bidding process that lasted three days.

In a first of it's kind E-action, Star India came on top against heavyweights like Sony and Jio after their bid of Rs 6138.1 Cr bagged them the prized broadcasting rights. The bidding process has ensured another huge windfall for the the BCCI as previously, Star paid Rs 3851 crore for the rights to broadcast India's home matches from 2012-2018.

BCCI acting treasurer Anirudh Chaudhury took to Twitter and his post read: "Congratulations @StarSportsIndia on bagging the BCCI Media Rights @ 6138.1 crores at an average of 60.1 crore per game."




Star India had earlier acquired the rights to host the Indian Premier League for a huge sum of Rs 16,347.5 Crores for next five years as well, and now, they have also bagged the rights for all Indian matches for the same duration. As far as the BCCI is concerned, they will be richer by Rs 60.1 Cr per match.

Cricketnext had broken this story first, as a BCCI official had earlier said that per-match pay should be in the range of Rs 55-60 crore when the auction will finally come to an end.

“It is very difficult to pick an exact figure as this is the first time that we are having an e-auction and everyone is trying to understand how the whole process works. But yes, it should end at something around Rs 55-60 crore per match,” the official had said.

Initially six companies, including Facebook and Google, entered the fray to bid for international and domestic matches in India from April 15 2018 to March 31 2023.

Six companies, including Facebook and Google, initially entered the fray to bid for 102 matches in India from June, 2018 to March, 2023. But following scrutiny, on Star India Private Ltd, Reliance Industries Limited, and Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited were found eligible to submit online financial bids.

Star now have the broadcast monopoly over its rivals as they now have the rights to cricket in India, IPL and also the ICC tournaments. Moreover, they also hold the rights for the games played in New Zealand and the Indian team are scheduled to play there in January-February 2019.

