BCCI Mulls Over Interim Chairman of Selectors After Chetan Sharma's Resignation

Former India pace bowler Chetan Sharma has resigned from the post of chairman of the senior selection committee following a sting operation by a news channel, where he allegedly revealed confidential information.

Former India pace bowler Chetan Sharma has resigned from the post of chairman of the senior selection committee following a sting operation, where he allegedly revealed confidential information.

Chetan was in Kolkata along with other selection committee members for the Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra. They were there to select the Irani Cup team. But once his resignation was accepted, Chetan left for Delhi and avoided the waiting media at the airport here.

It is learned that Chetan’s alleged remarks did not go down well with the BCCI top brass, and the current national squad members also lost trust in him.

“Coach Rahul Dravid, captains Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have completely lost faith in him. He couldn’t have possibly sat across the table along with them for selection committee meetings as he had lost all respect. He paid the price for being a big mouth,” said another BCCI source.

It is understood that senior members and support staff of the Indian team had communicated their mistrust to the top BCCI officials.

Chetan was allegedly lured into the sting operation on the pretext that his inputs were required for research work for a docu-series on a popular OTT platform.

“The call came when he was in between his two stints (as chairman of national selectors) and perhaps spoke a bit more… like insinuating that Hardik Pandya would chill out in his Delhi residence. Hardik has never been to his house. Saying things about Virat Kohli…,” a BCCI source said.

Former India opener Shiv Sunder Das could be appointed interim chairman as he has played 23 Tests, the most number among the current lot in the selection panel.

Chetan and the entire selection committee had earlier been sacked following India’s semi-final exit from the T20 World Cup in Australia. He re-applied for the post and was re-appointed as chairman.

Chetan, a handy pace bowler, who played when Kapil Dev was at the helm of Indian cricket, is the country’s first hat-trick man in ODI World Cup. But Chetan is best remembered for being hit for a last-ball six by Pakistan’s Javed Miandad during the 1986 Asia Cup final in Sharjah.

The relationship between the media and players is set to take a hit because of the sting.

Get the latest Cricket News here