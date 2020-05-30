Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BCCI Nominates Rohit Sharma for Khel Ratna; Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma and Deepti Sharma for Arjuna Award

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma and Deepti Sharma have been nominated for the prestigious Khel Ratna, the BCCI announced on Saturday.

Cricketnext Staff |May 30, 2020, 8:47 PM IST
India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been nominated for the prestigious Khel Ratna award, the BCCI announced on Saturday, acknowledging the prolific batsman's stupendous performance in the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Named the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2019, Rohit became the first player in the history of the game to score five ODI centuries in one edition of the World Cup.

He is also the first batsman to score four T20I centuries and is the first player to have twin centuries in his maiden appearance as a Test opener.

"Rohit Sharma has set new benchmarks as a batsman and achieved scores people thought were not possible in the shorter formats of the game. We feel he is worthy of getting the prestigious Khel Ratna award for his commitment, conduct, consistency and his leadership skills," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said in a release.

Rohit's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan has been once again nominated for the Arjuna award along with the team's senior-most pace bowler in Test cricket Ishant Sharma.

"Shikhar has been consistently scoring at the top and his performances in the ICC events have been significant," Ganguly said on the southpaw's nomination. Dhawan had previously missed out on the Arjuna award in 2018.

"Ishant Sharma is the most senior member of the Test squad and his contribution has been vital in Indian team’s long run as the No. 1 Test side. Fast bowlers are prone to injuries and Ishant has had a fair share of them but he has fought hard to be back on the park every time."

In the women's category, all-rounder Deepti Sharma was BCCI's pick for the Arjuna for her consistent show in both ODIs and T20Is in the past three years.

"Deepti is a genuine all-rounder and her contribution to the team has been vital," Ganguly said on her nomination.

