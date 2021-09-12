BCCI Offers ECB Two Extra T20Is Apart From Rescheduling Cancelled Test: Report

The BCCI has reportedly offered England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) the option to add two more T20Is during India’s limited-overs tour of the country next year. This is apart from rescheduling the cancelled fifth Test which was to start from Friday in Manchester.

According to The Hindu, per a BCCI official, who cited anonymity, claimed that the gesture is to help ECB recover some losses due to the called o Test and to strengthen the ties between the two cricket boards.

With India physiotherapist becoming the fourth member of the touring party to test positive for coronavirus, the India cricketers were worried of further spread of the infection in the team should they take the field together for the series finale at Old Trafford. After their apprehensions, the decision to cancel the contest was taken a couple of hours before the toss time.

Meanwhile, the ECB has sought ICC Dispute Resolution Committee’s intervention to address the issue and expect that a forfeiture would be granted so that they can claim insurance to recover their losses. As per media reports, the English cricket board is going to lose 40 million pound if the match is declared abandoned due to coronavirus.

News agency PTI on Sunday quoted an ECB spokesperson as confirming that they have indeed shot a letter to the ICC. “Yes we have written to the ICC," the ECB spokesperson said.

If the ICC rules the Test as abandoned, then India will win the series 2-1 but if England get a forfeiture as per the DRC ruling, it will be a 2-2 verdict and the host nation can also claim insurance.

India cricketers have already started leaving UK for the UAE where they will start their quarantine period before linking up with their respective franchises for the second leg of IPL 2021.

IPL will restart from September 19.

