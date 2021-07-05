BCCI Official Slams Saba Karim for His Statements on Shubman Gill

India’s young opening batsman Shubman Gill is likely to be ruled out of the five-match Test series against England. Gill has sustained an injury and will require at least eight weeks to regain his fitness. Recently, former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Saba Karim expressed his bewilderment regarding Gill’s selection for the India tour of England.

Karim believes that the youngster was injured even before he took the flight to the United Kingdom. The veteran questioned the team management regarding how Gill passed the fitness test while being injured. Notably, the 21-year-old featured in the final of the WTC against New Zealand.

Gill had a dismal outing in the showpiece event as he returned with scores of 28 and 8 across two innings. Responding to the serious allegations made by Karim, a senior BCCI official, quoted by ANI, slammed the former cricketer. The BCCI official asserted that Karim should know that president Sourav Ganguly takes fitness very seriously.

The office-bearer also expressed his disappointment over the statement made by Karim saying that he didn’t expect the wicketkeeper to question the fitness standards as he himself was a part of BCCI in the past.

“In making such a statement, he has questioned the leadership of Ganguly who is very particular about the rules being followed where the fitness of players and selection of players is concerned. It is a serious allegation to make,” the BCCI official said.

Further, the official clarified that Gill wasn’t carrying any injury from before England tour. Gill injured himself during the England tour,however, the details regarding the same are yet to be revealed. The BCCI personnel also backed the youngster saying that Gill has a high level of integrity and it doesn’t suit a decorated personality like Karim to make such outlandish statements.

