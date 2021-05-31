BCCI Officials Land in UAE to Plan IPL 2021, Sourav Ganguly to Join on Wednesday

BCCI officials landed in Dubai on Monday to plan for the remainder of IPL 2021. The list of officials included secretary Jay Shah, while BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will join the delegation on Wednesday, after attending the virtual board meeting of the International Cricket Council.

Treasurer Arun Dhumal, IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel are among the others in the contingent while BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla had arrived earlier.

The IPL 2021 was suspended earlier in May after rising COVID-19 cases within bio bubbles. On Saturday, it was announced that the BCCI would shift the tournament to UAE and hold it in September-October.

“The only issue is about the spectators, whether they will allow the spectators or not. So we will talk to them about that. We will go by whatever UAE authorities decide,” Shukla told Khaleej Times.

“If they say it’s with spectators, and certain percentage of spectators, we are fine. Or if they say without spectators, that is also fine with us. There is no problem.”

The IPL is expected to begin on September 18, four days after India’s Test series in England gets over. While the same bio-bubble will be used for IPL, some of the foreign stars are expected to miss the tournament.

“We have discussed that (foreign players) issue also. Our main focus is on completing this edition of the IPL. It should not be left halfway through. So whichever foreign players are available is fine. Whoever is not available, it is not going to stop us from hosting the tournament,” Shukla said.

“The Indian players are there, foreign players are there, but few foreign players will not be available. As I said, we have to complete our tournament.

“So the franchises will definitely look for other players. Whoever is available, we are going to have the tournament with them. That’s our policy.”

ECB and BCB are among boards that have announced that they wouldn’t send their players for the IPL due to national commitments ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the players and support staff will all be vaccinated before the tournament.

