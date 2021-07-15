BCCI Officials Set to Visit Dubai And Oman to Finalise T20 World Cup Preparations

With the T20 World Cup 2021 venue finalised, the BCCI is now set to get preparations underway for the marquee event set to be held for the first time in four years. According to a report, BCCI officials will be in Oman and Dubai this weekend to take stock of the preparations and inspect the facilities.

In June, BCCI and ICC confirmed that owing to the covid situation in India, the T20 World Cup has been shifted out of the country and will now be held in Oman and UAE including the eight-team qualifiers too.

“We are going to Oman tomorrow, we will be visiting the venue and also will discuss the travel plan of teams as Qualifiers are to be held there, the day after tomorrow will be in Dubai to have a meeting with ICC. ECB officials will also be there," news agency ANI quoted an unnamed source as saying on Thursday.

Among the things that will be discussed include creating bio-secure bubble, accommodations for teams and whether the media will be permitted inside the venue for coverage.

“We do not want to leave any stone unturned due to the Covid-19 pandemic. That’s why everything will be taken care of Bio bubble, training, accommodation are some issues that need to be discussed. We Will also discuss whether media will be allowed or not," the source said.

While the tournament proper will be held across three venues - Dubai International Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Stadium (Abu Dhabi) and Sharjah Stadium - in UAE, the qualifiers have been divided between UAE and Oman.

“Our priority is to deliver the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 safely, in full and in its current window," acting ICC CEO Geoff Allardice had said in a media release.

“Whilst we are incredibly disappointed not to be hosting the event in India, the decision gives us the certainty we need to stage the event in a country that is a proven international host of multi-team events in a bio-secure environment. We will work closely with the BCCI, the Emirates Cricket Board, and Oman Cricket to ensure fans can enjoy a wonderful celebration of cricket," he added.

The event will be held between October 17 and November 14.

