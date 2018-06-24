BCCI Orders Stringent Anti-corruption Directives for State T20 Leagues

As per the resolutions taken by the general body in its meeting in the capital on Friday, a copy of which is with CricketNext, the state units decided that keeping the state organised T20 tournaments free from corruption and upholding the integrity and spirit of the gentleman’s game was the priority.
“The BCCI has zero tolerance to corruption. In the last year or so there had been some tournaments organised in some states that appeared to be majorly compromised with regard to integrity. Although none of such tournaments had been organised under the aegis of a state association, the Board felt that it would be in the fitness of things to lay down a policy to ensure that all possible efforts are made to keep the tournaments organised by the state cricket associations pure and free from corrupt practices,” a senior BCCI official told CricketNext.
In another boost to the players, it was also decided that players who haven’t played in the IPL can participate in such tournaments. This though comes with a rider as every player can at max participate in two tournaments.
“The basic idea was to keep away the international players and those who are a regular in the IPL so that the domestic players get more opportunity to shine and showcase their skills. So, only those domestic players who have historically never been a part of any IPL franchise can be a part of these leagues,” an official clarified.
Another important decision taken was in regards to considering and deciding on legal matters and on the matter of legal representation of the BCCI in various forums generally and in specific matters. The BCCI state units were unanimous in picking acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary as their representative and authorised him to file all affidavits on behalf of the board.
“The Board of Control for Cricket in India shall be represented in all legal matters only through the acting secretary of the Board. No other person including any employee of the Board is authorized or permitted to file any affidavits or to sign any document. The administration is directed to clear the bills of all lawyers and other such connected bills within twenty days of the verification of such bills by the secretary. The secretary be and is hereby authorised to sign, submit and to give effect to this resolution and to forward a copy the resolution to the relevant authority (ties). This resolution supersedes any other resolution passed by the Board on this subject,” reads the minutes of the meeting.
While Chaudhary had already made it clear that the decision to replace the Champions Trophy with the World T20 in the ICC meeting was taken in the chief executives committee meeting – the board was represented by CEO Rahul Johri and not the secretary – the minutes make it clear that the battle is far from over.
“The MPA shall not be executed without the authorization of the general body of the BCCI and the BCCI reserves all its rights regarding the MPA and regarding its participation in any other multi-nation tournament or games not covered by the Members Participation Agreement,” it reads.
Explaining the stance, a BCCI official said: “The thing therein is that unless a MPA is signed and unless it is signed pursuant to the board having authorised it, BCCI won't be a party. So you may change it to World T20 or whatever, but India's participation is not assured till it signs the agreement.”
With quite a few recent appointments coming under the scanner, the general body also decided on the formation of a proper HR policy to look into future recruitments. Even the procedure of recruiting personnel by the CoA to aid them needs to be done through the same process.
“The office bearers are directed to draft and propose a Human Resources policy for the BCCI and present the same to the general body for its consideration and the proposal must necessarily include fair and transparent procedures and processes for employment, removal from service etc.
“The house appreciates that the CoA may engage the services of professionals to aid them in their work of supervision of administration of the BCCI and it is directed that the relevant documents pertaining to the processes/procedures adopted for their appointment be placed before the general body for the necessary approvals by the BCCI,” it read.
First Published: June 24, 2018, 8:54 PM IST