BCCI Paying For Australian Players' Quarantine After IPL 2021 Suspension

Cricket Australia interim CEO Nick Hockley has said that BCCI is paying for its IPL 2021 contingent that is currently undergoing quarantine in Sydney after returning from India via Maldives. A group of 40 Australian players, coaches, commentators and support staff was part of the T20 league in India before it was suspended earlier this month after several players began testing positive for the coronavirus.

There were reports of the returning members being given special treatment in Australia but Hockley has rejected those claims admitting that the Indian cricket board is footing the bill for the quarantine.

When asked if that was the case, Hockley replied in positive to the Sydney Morning Herald and added, “BCCI at the outset committed to ensuring that they got home safely and as quickly as possible. We’ve been working closely with them. They’ve been fantastic. They’ve delivered on that promise.”

He also acknowledged the fact that BCCI fulfilled its promise of ensuring the safe return of Australians who were part of the league. “Obviously our thoughts are with all of our friends in India. Then we’ve been working with government, within the existing frameworks to make sure that they get home as quickly as possible. I know the players, having texted a few of them, are extremely appreciative of the BCCI and we’re really pleased that they’re home safely,” he said.

CA is also in contact with Cricket South Africa as they work towards rescheduling a cancelled tour in February,

Australian men’s team were scheduled to play three Tests in South Africa in February but CA postponed it due to the then covid-19 situation in the country.

“We are in regular contact with Cricket South Africa. We’re working with them to reschedule that tour. We are very imminently going to be announcing the schedule for this [home] summer,” Hockley said.

