BCCI Permits Start of State T20 Leagues Immediately After IPL 2021 Final

In a first, and a one-time permission, the BCCI has allowed four state associations to go through with their respective intra-state T20 leagues immediately after IPL 2021 concludes. The final of this season is scheduled to be played on May 30 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

BCCI interim chief executive Hemang Amin confirmed the development in a letter, as reported by Sportstar. The four state associations which sought permission to start their leagues before the monsoon included Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Mumbai and Saurashtra.

“Owing to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, the BCCI is giving a one-time permission to organise the tournament within the 15-day window after completion of IPL 2021,” Amin stated in the letter. “Accordingly, the BCCI is pleased to grant you the approval to organise the tournament for the year 2021.”

However, Mumbai Cricket Association has already deferred its T20 league till further notice as Maharashtra fights the second wave of coronavirus.

“In the view of the current situation, President Vijay Patil ji and I, in my capacity as the Chairman, have taken the decision to not conduct the T20 Mumbai League till further notice. This is our way to reduce load on the state machinery and also making sure everyone is safe,” MCA president Vijay Patil and chairman of Mumai T20 league Milind Narvekar said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The IPL 2021 is being played even as India is witnessing breaking records for daily coronavirus cases which were reported to have crossed 3.79 lakh yesterday alone.

A host of overseas players including Liam Livingstone, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa and Andrew Tye have already pulled out of the IPL while Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a break. Umpire Nitin Menon has left the season as well after his mother and wife tested positive for the coronavirus.

Umpire Paul Reiffel too had packed his bags and booked his tickets to fly back to Australia but wasn’t permitted with the ban on flights coming into effect.

