- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedMatch Ended171/3(20.0) RR 8.55
HYD
CHE173/3(20.0) RR 8.55
Chennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueMatch Ended171/5(20.0) RR 8.55
BLR
DEL170/4(20.0) RR 8.55
Bangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
MI
RR
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
BCCI Permits Start of State T20 Leagues Immediately After IPL 2021 Final
Four state associations have been permitted to start their leagues within 15 days after IPL 2021 concludes.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 29, 2021, 1:28 PM IST
In a first, and a one-time permission, the BCCI has allowed four state associations to go through with their respective intra-state T20 leagues immediately after IPL 2021 concludes. The final of this season is scheduled to be played on May 30 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.
BCCI interim chief executive Hemang Amin confirmed the development in a letter, as reported by Sportstar. The four state associations which sought permission to start their leagues before the monsoon included Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Mumbai and Saurashtra.
“Owing to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, the BCCI is giving a one-time permission to organise the tournament within the 15-day window after completion of IPL 2021,” Amin stated in the letter. “Accordingly, the BCCI is pleased to grant you the approval to organise the tournament for the year 2021.”
However, Mumbai Cricket Association has already deferred its T20 league till further notice as Maharashtra fights the second wave of coronavirus.
“In the view of the current situation, President Vijay Patil ji and I, in my capacity as the Chairman, have taken the decision to not conduct the T20 Mumbai League till further notice. This is our way to reduce load on the state machinery and also making sure everyone is safe,” MCA president Vijay Patil and chairman of Mumai T20 league Milind Narvekar said in a joint statement on Thursday.
The IPL 2021 is being played even as India is witnessing breaking records for daily coronavirus cases which were reported to have crossed 3.79 lakh yesterday alone.
A host of overseas players including Liam Livingstone, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa and Andrew Tye have already pulled out of the IPL while Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a break. Umpire Nitin Menon has left the season as well after his mother and wife tested positive for the coronavirus.
Umpire Paul Reiffel too had packed his bags and booked his tickets to fly back to Australia but wasn’t permitted with the ban on flights coming into effect.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2227 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadBangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
-
PUN vs KOL, IPL, 2021, Match 2126 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadKolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
-
DEL vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2025 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
CHE vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1925 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Bangalore by 69 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
MI vs RR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
DC vs KKR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
PBKS vs RCB, IPL, 202130 Apr Friday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
MI vs CSK, IPL, 202101 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule