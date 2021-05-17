BCCI Plans to Send Men & Women Teams in Same Chartered Flight to UK

For the very first time in Indian cricket’s history the men and their female counterpart will travel together to any foreign assignment and that too in the same charter flight. Looking at the covid-19 situation, the BCCI has opted to fly them together to England on June 2 from Mumbai. While Kohli and Co have a long trip where they will take on New Zealand in WTC Final, Mithali and her team will be playing three ODIs and as many T20Is against England.

Team India to Undergo Three RT-PCR Test

The BCCI is taking the health of it’s players bound for UK very seriously as it doesn’t want a repeat of IPL 2021 where cases started to emerge inside the bio-bubble. As many as three RT-PCR Tests will be conducted on the players and their family members who will accompany him on the flight to UK. The BCCI has also coordinated with the players and made sure that doorstep testing will be provided to the players irrespective of which part of the country they are. Cricbuzz has come out with all these details in a report and stated that more tests are expected one they are confined to a bubble which will be based out of Mumbai. The players will enter this bubble by May 18-19 so that they stay there for almost two weeks.

“You can expect the boys to come into the bubble on May 25 as it will be an 8-day quarantine period which will not just involve testing against COVID-19, but also there will not be any movement as the boys prepare for the UK schedule.”Once in UK on June 2, the boys will go for another 10-day quarantine. But this time the cricketers can train as they are moving from the bubble in India to the bubble in England in a charter plane. A bubble to bubble move lets them train even though there will be continuous testing at all times and no further movement,” one senior BCCI official explained to ANI.

