Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: OMA VS PNG

upcoming
OMA OMA
PNG PNG

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

3rd ODI: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Port of Spain

14 Aug, 201919:00 IST

BCCI Polls & Coming Under NADA Ambit to Be Discussed at CoA Meet

PTI |August 12, 2019, 3:44 PM IST
BCCI Polls & Coming Under NADA Ambit to Be Discussed at CoA Meet

Mumbai: The BCCI coming under the ambit of NADA and its elections will dominate the Committee of Administrators' meeting here on Tuesday, the first after last week's landmark development.

The CoA members are likely to discuss how the new development could be incorporated in the BCCI constitution.

Ending years of defiance, the BCCI last Friday agreed to come under the ambit of the National Anti-Doping Agency following its CEO Rahul Johri's meeting with top sports ministry officials in New Delhi.

It is expected that the CoA, with its stated "zero tolerance" approach for doping, will discuss the matter at length.

The CoA, comprising chairman Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji and Lt Gen (Retd) Ravi Thodge, will also be taking stock of the situation with regard to elections of the state associations and the subsequent BCCI polls, which are scheduled to be held on October 22.

The trio will take into account how many state associations have fallen in line with the Lodha reforms and how many are still left to comply with and act in accordance.

The state associations have to complete the elections before the second week of September.

Another issue that could come up for discussion is short-listing the candidates for interviews for selection of the national team's head coach by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), led by former captain Kapil Dev.

Having received several applications for the top post, the CoA would be short-listing the candidates, who would then appear for the interviews, which are likely to be held on August 16.

Apart from incumbent Ravi Shastri, some of the other candidates are former India players Lalchand Rajput and Robin Singh and former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson.

bcciBcci pollsCOAMike HessonNADARavi Shastri

Related stories

NADA Will Test Cricketers Whenever And Wherever They Want: Sports Secretary
Cricketnext Staff | August 9, 2019, 6:56 PM IST

NADA Will Test Cricketers Whenever And Wherever They Want: Sports Secretary

Kapil Dev-Led Panel Gets Green Light From CoA to Pick Next India Coach
Devadyuti Das | August 5, 2019, 6:35 PM IST

Kapil Dev-Led Panel Gets Green Light From CoA to Pick Next India Coach

BCCI Ignore RTI Queries After Agreeing to Come Under NADA
Cricketnext Staff | August 9, 2019, 6:50 PM IST

BCCI Ignore RTI Queries After Agreeing to Come Under NADA

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

NZ v SL
Galle

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

PNG v OMA
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

IND v WI
Port of Spain All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...