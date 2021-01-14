CRICKETNEXT

BCCI Posts Pictures of Team India After “Epic Fightback” in Sydney

One of the most important players in the team, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, will not be a part of Boys in Blue in the next matches.

Team India is in high spirits after the draw secured at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the third Test match against Australia. Now, the team is ready and charged up for the next round as evidenced by a number of pictures posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Twitter.

The photos were captioned how the team in rejoicing in a new zeal after their"epic fightback" in Sydney. The fourth Test match of India’s Australia Tour 2020-21 is scheduled to belayed between January 15 to 19 in Brisbane.

The photos feature the team in talks with their coach on the field. Ravi Shastri can be seen explaining as the team stands around him in a circle.

While hopes are high among the fans and team alike, there are certain uncertainties clouding their faith at the moment. One of the most important players in the team, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, will not be a part of Boys in Blue in the next matches. He has suffered injury where he dislocated his thumb. His injury was a result of Pat Cummins' bouncer while he was on strike during the Day 3 of the third Test in Sydney. He did not play in the second innings of the match. It is reported that he went through a successful surgery on Tuesday and fans are hopeful he will be back on the ground as soon as possible.

Another player with doubts cast on his performance is Jaspreet Bumrah. In one of the photos, he stands with Shardul Thakur having a discussion with their bowling coach, Bharat Arun. It is unclear if Bumrah will be playing the final. He was given a 50% on his fitness and most media outlets have reported it’s almost certain that he won’t be playing.

Mayank Agarwal, who is replacing injured Hanuma Vihari, is also reported to have sustained injuries on his hand,whereas R. Ashwin continues to struggle with his back spasms.

