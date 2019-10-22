Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Match 19: NAM VS SCO

live
NAM NAM
SCO SCO

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 20: NED VS SIN

upcoming
NED NED
SIN SIN

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 21: UAE VS JER

upcoming
UAE UAE
JER JER

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 22: BER VS NAM

upcoming
BER BER
NAM NAM

Abu Dhabi

23 Oct, 201911:30 IST

PTI |October 22, 2019, 3:37 PM IST
BCCI President Has Not Spoken to Me on MS Dhoni: Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday said he hasn't had any conversation with Sourav Ganguly with regards to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's international future and believes that the BCCI's President-elect will get in touch with him when he needs to.

Dhoni, who is on a sabbatical from international cricket, is not expected to play against Bangladesh in the upcoming T20 series.

He dropped in to meet the Indian team members and Kohli jokingly told journalists to come to the change room and say "hello" to the former skipper.

After being nominated as the BCCI's President-elect, Ganguly had said that he would like to speak to the selectors as well as Dhoni to know what they had in mind.

"I congratulated him (Ganguly). It's great that he has become BCCI President. But he's not spoken to me about that (MS) yet. He will get in touch with me when he has to. I am sure I will go and meet him when he tells me to," the Indian skipper said at the post-match press conference.

In fact, Ganguly on Monday said that he will speak to Kohli on October 24 as he believes that the decision to opt out of the Bangladesh T20 series, which starts November 3, rests with the Indian captain.

"I will meet him (Kohli) just like a BCCI president meets the Indian captain. It's up to him to decide if he wants rest," Ganguly told reporters.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

SIN v NED
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

JER v UAE
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 T20 | Wed, 23 Oct, 2019

NAM v BER
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
