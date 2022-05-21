BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Buys New Mansion in Kolkata Worth 42 Crore | See Pics

Former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has a new address in Kolkata. Known as the boy from Behala—a locality in South West Kolkata, Ganguly now owns a place in Central Kolkata’s Rawdon Street worth INR 42 Crore. Known as ‘Maharaja’, Ganguly’s name remained synonymous with the city of joy since his India debut; the locality of Behala also attracting fame in local media.

Sources say that Ganguly bought this house from a Gujarati family and is planning to give it a complete makeover. At present, the 49-year-old stays with his family in Behala where he organizes Durga Puja every year. The particular locality is known for its closely-integrated community. On the other hand, Rawdon Street is quite sophisticated.

With the news going public, some of the local residents are already on cloud nine.

Parimal Roy, who has a shop in this region, told News18: “We are very happy that dada will be with us, he will stay here, we are overwhelmed and we will welcome him.”

Sources also say that Ganguly was keen on a new house alongside wife Dona. Daughter Sana also chipped in with her opinion. It has been learnt that he will not leave the Behala house for now.

