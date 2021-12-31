BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Discharged From Hospital, Asked to Isolate at Home

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly doesn’t have omicron, the latest coronavirus variant that has resulted in a surge of cases across the globe. Ganguly, who was admitted to a Kolkata hospital earlier this week after his RT-PCR test came positive, has been discharged today, News18 has learnt.

However, Ganguly will remain under the supervision of medical board at home and will remain in isolation.

Ganguly, 49, was immediately given the Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy after being admitted to Woodlands Hospital on Monday. The antibody cocktail is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies: Casirivimab and Imdevimab. Both Imdevimab and Casirivimab are human immunoglobulin G-1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibodies that act against the virus. The antibody cocktail thwarts the attachment of the virus and its entry into the human cell.

Stated for emergency use authorization (EUA), the cocktail antibody is said to have the potential to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 infection in adults and patients above 12 years of age who are at a higher risk of developing severe disease and do not need oxygen.

The hospital was putting out a daily health bulletin on Ganguly’s health who continued to be ‘haemodynamically stable’ and non-feverish.

The former India captain was hospitalised earlier this year as well after complaining of chest discomfort and underwent angioplasty for the second time. His elder brother Snehasish, Cricket Association of Bengal joint secretary, also contracted coronavirus earlier this year.

