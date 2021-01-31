BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Discharged from Kolkata Hospital After Second Angioplasty

CRICKETNEXT

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was discharged from a Kolkata hospital on Sunday morning. Ganguly had undergone another round of angioplasty earlier on Thursday, which was followed by two more stents.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was discharged from a Kolkata hospital on Sunday morning. Ganguly had undergone another round of angioplasty earlier on Thursday, which was followed by two more stents. As per reports, Sourav's vitals were normal after installing the stents, with all test reports coming back normal on Saturday.

Hospital authorities wanted to discharge Sourav on Saturday night itself, however, after discussions with the family, it was postponed by a day. In fact, Sourav has also managed to do some work for BCCI while at the hospital. His secretary Rohit Poddar took care of Sorav's BCCI duties after discussing with him while at the hospital.

On the other hand, Indian cricket board secretary Jay Shah was on Saturday "appointed" president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) following its virtual AGM on Saturday. Shah will take over from Nazmul Hassan who is also president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

"Shah, 32, is the youngest administrator to be appointed as the ACC president," said a statement from the BCCI.

Interestingly, the BCCI statement mentioned at four places that that Shah was "appointed" ACC president while at two places it said that he was "elected".

"I accept this honour and I thank my esteemed colleagues at the BCCI for nominating me and considering me worthy of this prestigious position. Formed with a view to organise, develop and promote the sport in the region, the ACC has steadily grown in stature. The ACC continues to foster healthy rivalry among some of the biggest cricket playing nations while it also takes the sport deeper into the smaller pockets. We must remain committed to this cause and ensure there is an all-round development in the region," Shah said in the same statement.

