BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Felicitated by The British Parliament

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday was felicitated by the British Parliament. Ganguly is currently in London where his daughter stays.

“I was felicitated by the British Parliament as a Bengali so it was nice. It was in the Parliament. They contacted me six months ago. They do this award every year and I got it,” Ganguly told news agency ANI.

Ganguly was impressed by Indian team’s dominating display in the first ODI against England on Tuesday as they produced an all-round show for a 10-wicket win. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the star performer taking six wickets before captain Rohit Sharma struck a breezy half-century.

“That is what England has always been. There will always be help for the bowlers. I thought Bumrah and (Mohammed) Shami were outstanding in the first spell and that just took the game away from England. India batted well to win with 10 wickets. 110 (114/0) runs shows how well they batted on this pitch. It has been very good so far,” said Ganguly.

India defeated England in a three-match T20I series last week and are 1-0 ahead in the three-match ODI series. However, their England tour began with a defeat in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston against the hosts.

Powered by twin centuries from Jonny Bairstow, England chased down a mammoth 378 runs at a canter to draw level in the five-match series at 2-2. Ganguly said credit must be given to the Ben Stokes-led side for the manner in which they batted.

“Yes, but it happens in sport. You got to give credit to England. They played exceptionally well on that day. Chasing 400 in fourth innings is never easy and it was the highest run chase. So, that is the way it is two-all in the Test match series. Win the T20 and if we can win the One day then I think we will be very successful,” said Ganguly.

