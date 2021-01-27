- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/6(50.0) RR 5.94
BAN
WI177/10(44.2) RR 3.99
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Hospitalised Again After Complaining of Chest Pain
In a major development, BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalized again.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 27, 2021, 3:39 PM IST
In a major development, BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalized again. The 48-year-old complained of chest pain. According to ANI, he has been taken to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata. Further reports suggest that he is stable and feeling better now, but will be kept under observation for two days.
It is also understood, two more stents on Ganguly's coronary arteries, which were supposed to be implanted in a couple of weeks from the date of his previous discharge from hospital, likely to be implanted now. Hospital sources say nothing seriously wrong with Ganguly.
ALSO READ - Virat Kohli in Legal Trouble, Issued Notice by Kerala High Court for Association with Online Rummy Portal
The news has come weeks after Sourav underwent coronary angioplasty at the Woodlands hospital after experiencing a sudden blackout and chest pain. The former India cricketer was at the gym when he faced the issue. Post which, he got in touch with his family doctor who asked him to rush to the hospital at the earliest.
ALSO READ - India vs England: Enough Evidence to Show England Will Be No Cakewalk Even for Mighty India
The hospital in a statement said, "Coronary Angiography was done at 3 p.m. --- Triple vessel disease PTCA (percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty) and stenting to RCA or right coronary artery done through radial route".
Sourav was attended by Saroj Mondal and her team of doctors. An MI, commonly known as a heart attack, occurs when blood flow decreases or stops to a part of the heart, causing damage to the heart muscle.
Sourav was discharged from the hospital on January 7. He thanked all the doctors and support staff for taking care of him.
(More to Follow)
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking