BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Hospitalised Again After Complaining of Chest Pain

In a major development, BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalized again. The 48-year-old complained of chest pain. According to ANI, he has been taken to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata. Further reports suggest that he is stable and feeling better now, but will be kept under observation for two days.

It is also understood, two more stents on Ganguly's coronary arteries, which were supposed to be implanted in a couple of weeks from the date of his previous discharge from hospital, likely to be implanted now. Hospital sources say nothing seriously wrong with Ganguly.

The news has come weeks after Sourav underwent coronary angioplasty at the Woodlands hospital after experiencing a sudden blackout and chest pain. The former India cricketer was at the gym when he faced the issue. Post which, he got in touch with his family doctor who asked him to rush to the hospital at the earliest.

The hospital in a statement said, "Coronary Angiography was done at 3 p.m. --- Triple vessel disease PTCA (percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty) and stenting to RCA or right coronary artery done through radial route".

Sourav was attended by Saroj Mondal and her team of doctors. An MI, commonly known as a heart attack, occurs when blood flow decreases or stops to a part of the heart, causing damage to the heart muscle.

Sourav was discharged from the hospital on January 7. He thanked all the doctors and support staff for taking care of him.

