BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Hospitalised Again; Twitter Wishes a Speedy Recovery

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalised once again weeks after he underwent a heart surgery. The 48-year-old complained of chest pain and was rushed to Apollo Hospital. Twitterati soon joined in to wish a speedy recovery to the present BCCI President.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalised once again weeks after he underwent a heart surgery. The 48-year-old complained of chest pain and was rushed to Apollo Hospital. Twitterati soon joined in to wish a speedy recovery to the present BCCI President.

This is really disturbing news . Praying for @SGanguly99 health and good recovery. Get well soon sir 🙏🏻 https://t.co/xcRvxnfbW1 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 27, 2021

Sending prayers for your speedy recovery, Dada! @SGanguly99 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 27, 2021

Twitterati soon joined in to wish a speedy recovery to the present BCCI President.