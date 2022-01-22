BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Rejects Report of Him Wanting to Issue Showcause Notice to Virat Kohli

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has rejected a report claiming he wanted to issue a showcause notice to Virat Kohli for his comments made during a press interaction last December. Kohli, the then India Test captain, had pointed out the lack of communication between him and the selectors in addition to denying Ganguly’s claim that the board asked him to not give up T20I captaincy.

“Reports of me wanting to issue a show-cause notice to Virat Kohli are not true," Ganguly told news agency ANI on Friday.

Earlier, India Ahead News had reported citing sources close to the development that Ganguly “was all for issuing a show cause notice to Kohli."

As per the report, Ganguly discussed the same with BCCI members before finding it inappropriate to issue a notice to Kohli days before the South Africa Test series.

Ahead of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Kohli, in a stunning development, had announced he’ll be stepping down as the India captain post the event. Later in December last year, he was replaced as the ODI captain too and earlier this month, he gave up the Test captaincy as well following series defeat to South Africa.

As per media reports, while Kohli did call BCCI general secretary Jay Shah before announcing his decision to resign as Test captain, he didn’t call Ganguly.

In a tweet, the board president did pay tributes to Kohli for what he achieved during his captaincy stint.

“Under Virat’s leadership Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game… his decision is a personal one and bcci respects it immensely… he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future. A great player. well done… @BCCI @imVkohli," Ganguly wrote.

