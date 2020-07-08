BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Says Asia Cup 2020 Has Been Cancelled

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly revealed that the Asia Cup 2020, set to be held in UAE in the month of September, has been cancelled.
Interestingly, the announcement has come a day before a scheduled Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting on July 9.
"The Asia Cup has been cancelled. It's difficult to say which will be India's first international series," Ganguly said in an Instagram live chat.
"We've done our preparations but we can't do much till we know the government rules. We are not in a hurry because the health of players is of the utmost importance. We are monitoring things monthly."
In the same live session, Ganguly once again spoke of wanting to hold the 2020 edition of the IPL in India itself but added that they would wait for a decision on the T20 World Cup for that to happen.
"(If the T20 World Cup gets cancelled) then we will try everything to stage the IPL. It is very important for Indian cricket. We will try to host it in India," said Ganguly.
"The cancellation of T20 World Cup will happen soon because all countries are asking for a direction from ICC. We'll know by mid-July. My gut-feeling is saying it's tough."
The former India skipper had earlier revealed that the board were looking to bring cricket back as soon as possible.
"We want to have it, as I said that cricket needs to be back," Ganguly said on India Today's show Inspiration.
"For us it's off-season at the moment which has actually helped. We finished out domestic season in March and then we had to cancel the IPL, which is the most important part of our domestic season.
"We want IPL to happen because life needs to be back to normal and cricket needs to be back to normal but we don't have a decision from the ICC regarding the T20 World Cup," he added.
