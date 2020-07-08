Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Rain Stoppage

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

3/1 (4.1)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by England (decided to bat)
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 14, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 08 July, 2020

1ST INN

Spanga United CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Spanga United CC
v/s
Saltsjobaden CC
Saltsjobaden CC

Spanga United CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Says Asia Cup 2020 Has Been Cancelled

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly revealed that the Asia Cup 2020, set to be held in UAE in the month of September, has been cancelled.

Cricketnext Staff |July 8, 2020, 7:25 PM IST
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Says Asia Cup 2020 Has Been Cancelled

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly revealed that the Asia Cup 2020, set to be held in UAE in the month of September, has been cancelled.

Interestingly, the announcement has come a day before a scheduled Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting on July 9.

"The Asia Cup has been cancelled. It's difficult to say which will be India's first international series," Ganguly said in an Instagram live chat.

"We've done our preparations but we can't do much till we know the government rules. We are not in a hurry because the health of players is of the utmost importance. We are monitoring things monthly."

Also Read: Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly - Cricket Fraternity Wishes Legendary Former India Captain

In the same live session, Ganguly once again spoke of wanting to hold the 2020 edition of the IPL in India itself but added that they would wait for a decision on the T20 World Cup for that to happen.

"(If the T20 World Cup gets cancelled) then we will try everything to stage the IPL. It is very important for Indian cricket. We will try to host it in India," said Ganguly.

"The cancellation of T20 World Cup will happen soon because all countries are asking for a direction from ICC. We'll know by mid-July. My gut-feeling is saying it's tough."

The former India skipper had earlier revealed that the board were looking to bring cricket back as soon as possible.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Birthday Special - When Dada Eclipsed God and Everyone Else

"We want to have it, as I said that cricket needs to be back," Ganguly said on India Today's show Inspiration.

"For us it's off-season at the moment which has actually helped. We finished out domestic season in March and then we had to cancel the IPL, which is the most important part of our domestic season.

"We want IPL to happen because life needs to be back to normal and cricket needs to be back to normal but we don't have a decision from the ICC regarding the T20 World Cup," he added.

asia cupAsia Cup 2020bccicricketcricket newsiplsourav ganguly

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more