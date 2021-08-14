BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's Brother Snehasish Hospitalised

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s elder brother Snehasish has been hospitalised late Friday night. Snehasish, who underwent a heart procedure earlier this year, suddenly began vomiting following which he was rushed to a hospital.

Sourav, the current BCCI president, is keeping a track of the situation from London where he currently is.

Snehasish, the current secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), represented Bengal in Ranji Trophy playing 55 first-class matches and scored 2534 runs. During a routine health checkup in January this year, it was revealed that the 55-year-old suffered from Single Vessel Disease (RCA) that required angioplasty.

That was weeks after Sourav himself underwent angioplasty after a sudden blackout and chest pain while working out at his residence. Currently in the UK, he was seen attending the ongoing India-England 2nd Test at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, alongside his wife Dona, and BCCI general secretary Jay Shah.

“Came here as player first in 1996… and then as captain… enjoyed the game at Lord’s today as an administrator… India was and is in a good position all the times… this game of cricket is majestic," Ganguly posted on his Instagram account as he attended the opening day of the contest.

As per reports, Sourav is in London to discuss the future of current India head coach Ravi Shastri who is planning to step down after the ICC Men’s T20 World later this year.

