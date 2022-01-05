CricketNext

1-MIN READ

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's Daughter Tests Positive For Covid

Sourav Ganguly himself tested positive for coronavirus last month. (AFP Photo)

Sana, who is asymptomatic, took the test following a "sore throat" on Tuesday and the result came out positive.

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s daughter Sana has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in home isolation, her mother Dona Ganguly said on Wednesday.

Sana, who is asymptomatic, took the test following a “sore throat" on Tuesday and the result came out positive, said Dona who was found negative for coronavirus.

A couple of other members of the Ganguly family are also down with the virus, she said. “Since Dada (Sourav) tested positive for Covid-19, we have been taking the test every day. I am negative, but Sana tested positive for the disease," Dona said.

January 05, 2022