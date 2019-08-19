Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 3: BER VS CAN

live
BER BER
CAN CAN

Aberdeen

19 Aug, 201919:30 IST

Match 5: SCO VS PNG

upcoming
SCO SCO
PNG PNG

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 4: USA VS CAY

upcoming
USA USA
CAY CAY

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 201900:00 IST

2nd T20I: NAM VS BOT

upcoming
NAM NAM
BOT BOT

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 201917:30 IST

BCCI Ready to Help Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association: Irfan Pathan

PTI |August 19, 2019, 9:18 PM IST
BCCI Ready to Help Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association: Irfan Pathan

Mumbai: Jammu and Kashmir cricket mentor Irfan Pathan on Monday said the BCCI has promised them help after the team was forced to pull out of a domestic tournament due to the communication clampdown in the state.

"Hopefully, this won't have an impact in the upcoming season. From what I have spoken to BCCI, they are ready to help in any way. They will help in taking any decision. It is quite possible things may return to normalcy and we may not need to move anywhere else," Irfan said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) pulled out of the upcoming Vizzy Trophy after it failed to establish contact with the players due to communication restrictions in the valley following the revocation of the state's special status.

"We (the Jammu and Kashmir team) are not going for the Vizzy Trophy. The ground reality is that we tried to send the boys to play the tournament as preparation is necessary (but could not make it)," Pathan told reporters here after attending a meeting on the contentious conflict of interest issue.

The out-of-favour India all-rounder informed that the team had begun preparations for the upcoming season but its plans were disturbed by the curfew imposed in the valley.

"We did a camp from June 14 and we trained for a month. I had taken a trainer who was with the Indian team for the camp. Our coach has worked a lot and fitness levels had improved.

"(But) when the matches started, we had to stop (training) as curfew was imposed and it was better to send back all the kids (players to their respective homes)," he said.

Restrictions have been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the Narendra Modi-led government revoked the special status given to the state.

The Vizzy trophy is a pre-season preparation tournament.

bcciIrfan Pathanjammu and kashmirJKCA

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Tue, 20 Aug, 2019

PNG v SCO
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Tue, 20 Aug, 2019

CAY v USA
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 20 Aug, 2019

BOT v NAM
Aberdeen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...